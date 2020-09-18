Megan Thee Stallion is on top of the rap game right now. It hasn't all been easy though.

Her rise began once "Big Ole Freak" started to take over and, since then, a lot has happened. On the good side of things, she got her first #1 single and remains there with her feature on Cardi B's single "WAP." On the bad end of the spectrum, she was shot in her feet and has had to deal with the aftermath for weeks.

With people ganging up on her from all angles, calling her a liar and making jokes out of her shooting, Megan has had to deal with more haters than usual. This week, she decided to take a trip to the jeweler for some retail therapy and, in doing so, she sent a message that was loud-and-clear for her haters.

Showing off her brand new rings, which are iced-out to the max with tons of diamonds, the superstar rapper put her fingers together to reveal what the new jewelry spells out: "Fuck you."

Obviously, Hot Girl Meg has had enough of everybody coming for her, putting some money into her latest attack on her haters.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

What do you think of the investment? It's definitely quite the statement.