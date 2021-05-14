A simple question posed by Pardison Fontaine has Megan Thee Stallion fans in a tizzy. Pardison and the Houston Hottie have been hot and heavy on social media since they revealed their romance months ago. They've both shared just how deep their affections have grown for one another, and after Megan Thee Stallion recently announced that she would be taking some time off, people naturally assumed that her music career would be taking a backseat as she enjoys some personal time with her loved ones, including her new man.

With Megan's hiatus has also come a pause in the photos and videos shared showing her with her artist boyfriend, but he resurfaced with a question.

"When is wedding season?" Pardi asked over on Twitter. Swiftly, fans of both artists jumped online to give their answers. Some took his inquiry seriously and gave their take on when "I dos" are usually exchanged, but others were not keen on entertaining the idea of the leader of Hot Girl Summer settling down for good.

Last month, Megan tweeted about her new relationship. "Pardi really showed me what it’s like to respect your partner ... bc i used to be talking to people CRAZYYYY [crying laughing emoji]," she tweeted. "My boyfriend let’s me be me bc he confident I ain’t going no where ... I like that." Check out a few responses to Fontaine's tweet below.