26-year-old Megan Thee Stallion is gracing the cover of the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar. The cover story talks about Meg being at the top of her artistic game as one of the most successful women in the rap industry. There have only ever been two other female rappers, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, photographed for a Harper’s Bazaar cover.

The photos of Megan were shot by Collier Schorr and styled by Samira Nasr, featuring the star on a blank orange background adorned in Alaïa, Chanel, Prada, and Saint Laurent.

While you might expect many fans to be excited about the exposure for Meg, many were upset about the way she was photographed, feeling as though the shots were bland and didn’t do the rapper any justice. Some even urged the photographer to apologize or be fired for the images, comparing them to “better” covers of Meg from Time and Paper Magazine.

Aside from the controversy surrounding the editorial images, Megan had a lot to say in her Harper’s Bazaar interview. She clearly has some big projects on the way, saying, “I’m not going to tell you all who it’s going to be, but she got something.”

When asked about how she tunes out all the bullshit in her life, Meg responded, “Even though I’m not working a traditional job, I still treat it like: ‘This is work. I need to work hard for this. I want to be here. I want to do this. I want to be Megan Thee Stallion.’”

It seems as though no matter how people feel about the images or Meg herself, she shrugs it all off with grace.