The uproar that ensued after Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion unleashed the visual for their fiery collab "WAP" last summer was an unforgettable moment in pop culture history. It's clear the leading ladies of rap didn't let the critics get to them though, with Megan recently releasing an equally twerk-tastic video for her latest single "Thot Shit."

The visual depicts Meg and her crew ridiculing, harassing, and running over a politician--something Republican politician DeAnna Lorraine feels like was targeted at her. It seems like Meg's Hotties have her back no matter what, however, and have been sending threats to Lorraine, as she revealed to TMZ.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

In a new interview with the publication, Lorraine explained that given their past beef, she felt the video where Meg gets revenge on a conversation politician who trashes her and her music was aimed at her. If you recall last year Lorraine penned on her now suspended Twitter account, "Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion just set the entire female gender back by 100 years with their disgusting & vile 'WAP' song."

In her interview with TMZ published on Wednesday (June 16), she revealed "I got the whole army of Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B [fans] after me," she said. "There's thousands of text messages, phone calls, emails, Instagram messages—you name it—coming after me, telling me to die, kill myself, jump off a cliff, I'm this horrible racist.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"So many different messages threatening to kill me, they were coming after my house, they knew my address. Actually, I still get a lot of those messages, too." She shared some of the messages with the publication, with some of the alleged threats including rolling up to her house, and reference to the content of the "Thot Shit" video. Others called Lorraine out for her hypocrisy.

Lorraine, who has praised the Kenosha shooter, adds "I'm trying to help them realize that there's a positive way to be successful in society that doesn't mean selling your body on the streets and getting that money. According to reports at the time, Lorraine was suspended from Twitter after baselessly claiming immigrants would enter the U.S. and commit acts of violence if former disgraced POTUS wasn't reelected.

Megan has yet to comment on the matter.

[via]