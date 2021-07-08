Her Hotties are one of the most dedicated fanbases, but they still can't get enough of Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper has been busy with not only her music career but with business moves and her man Pardison Fontaine, yet Megan's fans often take to social media to complain that she's too busy to give them the same attention that she used to pour out.

Megan addressed some of the concerns yesterday (July 6) while chatting with fans on Twitter. It seems that the controversies and criticisms have kept her from being as involved in the app.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

One fan joked that Megan didn't seem to love them anymore and the rapper questioned why they believed that. Someone else chimed in and said Megan was ignoring them, but she set the record straight.

"I’m not ignoring y’all I just really be having to stay off this app sometimes lol," Megan tweeted. A fan replied saying that there is "a lot of toxic sh*t" on Twitter. Megan responded, "Like people lie on this app and believe they own lie so hard they argue for a week straight under a thread."

She didn't specify any particular incident, but there are plenty to choose from. Megan Thee Stallion has faced off on Twitter over Tory Lanez and DadBaby, even engaging in a brief, but tense back-and-forth with the latter. Check out her tweets below.