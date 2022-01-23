Megan Thee Stallion will star in a commercial for Frito-Lay during Super Bowl LVI on February 13. The company recently shared a teaser for the upcoming advertisement which features the Houston rapper snacking on Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The teaser opens with Megan approaching a security guard who asks her several personal questions.

“Any allergies, you know like cats, dogs?” the guard asks.

While Megan says no, the guard continues with more outrageous possibilities: “And deer? How about a fox, bear, water buffalo? What about a sloth?”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

The upcoming full commercial will also feature a new flavor of Doritos, "Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch."

Super Bowl LVI will also feature Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige during the game's halftime performance at SoFi Stadium. The group recently appeared in their own commercial for the big game.

Ahead of her appearance during the Super Bowl, Megan has dropped her first track of 2022. On Friday, she shared "Lick," with Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea.

Megan has been raking in the brand deals as of late, having partnered with CashApp, Netflix, and more.

Check out a teaser for the "WAP' rapper's upcoming Super Bowl commercial for Frito-Lay below.

