Day by day the love between rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo continues to grow. The couple shares their adoration for one another on social media almost daily, so it isn't surprising that TMZ reports Megan decided to spend a few stacks on a birthday gift for her man. September 22 marked Moneybagg's 28th birthday, and the publication reports that the Fever rapper purchased a "his and her" jewelry item that honored their relationship.

Celebrity jeweler Iceman Nick is responsible for creating the two half-heart chains for the couple. He shared a video of his masterpiece and wrote in the caption, "His & hers charms for @moneybaggyo & @theestallion Happy bday to money bag yo who wish their woman can cop some like that for them too???"

TMZ reports that the necklaces include 120 grams of 14-karat rose gold with 40 carats of VVS diamonds, rounding out to a price tag of $150K. To celebrate Moneybagg's big day, the couple reportedly made an appearance at a nightclub in Atlanta on Monday and happily donned their new bling. Check out clips of the jewelry below.