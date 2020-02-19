No stranger to dropping a thirst trap here and there, Megan Thee Stallion just uploaded her latest attempt to shut down the internet in a black latex get-up. Nicki Minaj isn't the only female rapper who can stun the masses in skin-tight, latex outfits. Megan Thee Stallion is coming for the throne in all aspects of the game, aiming for perfection with her music and with her look. Flexing her all-natural curves, the Houston-bred superstar just let us in on her latest.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

During what appears to be a music video shoot -- possibly for her new single "B.I.T.C.H." -- Megan Thee Stallion flaunted her incredible body in an ultra-revealing 'fit, embracing her curves and feeling all up on herself. The confidence is pouring out of this one with the star looking as comfortable as ever with dozens of folks looking on in the background. While it's undetermined whether this look will be part of the video for "B.I.T.C.H," it's very possible that this has something to do with her upcoming debut studio album Suga.

Megan Thee Stallion recently celebrated her twenty-fifth birthday in star-studded fashion, inviting Tory Lanez, DaBaby, and others to her party. We're sure there was a lot of boat-driving involved at the shindig.

Take a look at the video below.