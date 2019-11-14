Now that there's snow falling across the East Coast, we can confidently say that it's no longer Hot Girl Summer. In fact, it ain't even "F*ckboy Fall" anymore. Winter hasn't officially begun but it's cold as hell outside and we all need to bundle up by the fireplace to remain at a comfortable body temperature. Megan Thee Stallion has the right idea, laying down by the blazing flames and using the opportunity to snap some social content.



If you know anything about Megan, it's that she's all about body positivity. The superstar rapper from Houston loves to give herself probs and, on the Fever mixtape, she consistently praised herself and her curves for being too much to handle. She brought back that notion, while also quoting her "Sex Talk" banger on social media. "Ain’t met a n***a who can handle me," wrote Young Tina Snow on her new picture, which shows her rocking a tight Chanel dress as she arches her back to pop out her booty. "I think I should be in museums cause this body a masterpiece." Where's the lie, tbh?

Just the other day, Megan's twerking skills were enough to get a security guard thinking about his life plans, dropping his jaw and failing to remain professional on the job. She just has that kind of effect on people. Maybe she should be displayed in museums?