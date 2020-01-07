If anyone deserved a vacation after putting in work in 2019, it was Megan Thee Stallion. According to her recent Instagram posts, she took her girls on a trip and they have been living it up as Meg knows how to do best. The Houston Hottie spent a large chunk of last year pouring alcohol down her fellow celebrities' throats, a practice which she refers to as "driving the boat".

Meg and her bikini-clad besties drove the boat both literally and metaphorically on Monday. The breakout rapper shared a video of her gang sailing across blue waters as they shake their booties to the perfect song for the occasion - "Cognac Queen" off Meg's 2018 mixtape, Tina Snow. Well, I suppose it wasn't the perfect soundtrack because the ladies were actually drinking tequila. As captain of the boat, Meg gave out sips of Don Julio to all on board. These boat posts came a day after Meg shared some thirst traps taken at the beach.

While Meg may be partying on vacation at the moment, just last week she was hard at work in the studio. She gave us some hints about the attitude and alter egos she's bringing to her debut album set to release this year.