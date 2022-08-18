Her latest album Traumazine is a labor of love for Megan Thee Stallion. She has faced controversies with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, as well as her former friend Tory Lanez, and she has suffered losses, like that of her mother who sadly passed away during the rapper's breakout season in 2019. On Traumazine, Megan delivered tracks that still had her fans twerking on the dancefloor, but she also dropped bars about the struggles she's been facing.

"I feel like the album is more for me than it is for everybody else," she recently told Nadeska and Ebro Darden for Apple 1.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

Ebro wanted to know if she feared the response from the public, especially as she tries "new things."

"Yes! I feel like, for every artist, when everybody knows you for a thing, that's what they like you for," the rapper said. "And you got half the people that's your core people and they want to hear those things from you. Like, girl, this is how I talk! I feel like a lotta people get it confused like, 'You got the same flow.'"

"I don't have the same flow. I have the same accent. I got the same voice," Megan continued. "Like, I don't talk high-pitch, I have a deep voice, this is me."

Check out Megan Thee Stallion's interview below.