With so many people finally backing up Megan Thee Stallion after she admitted that Tory Lanez shot her in both of her feet, there are still people dissing her online for whatever reason they can find.

The most recent example came from a rapper out of Atlanta named Cash Talk.

"Megan 6 feet, Tory 5'2", We don't know what the hell happen in that car," said Cash Talk on Instagram, getting reposted by DJ Akademiks. "Y'all know females be tripping and shit!!! All these cap ass rappers picking a side like little Bitches and shit."

Waka Flocka ended up liking the post, seemingly co-signing the sentiment that Cash Talk vocalized by adding two "100" emojis. Needless to say, Megan Thee Stallion was not pleased.

"He didn’t make it past the 9th grade I expect nothing less coming out of his mouth," wrote the Houston rapper in response.

Waka tried making things right with Megan, claiming that his comment was in reference to the t-shirt that Cash Talk was wearing, but many are seeing through his reply.

"Ummm I was talking bout the shirt," clarified Waka. "Damn y'all thing Of me like that bool."

Do you think Waka is just pulling damage control because Megan saw his comment?