Megan Thee Stallion revealed earlier today that she was actually a victim on the night of Tory Lanez' arrest. Though she didn't mention any names, she revealed that she was shot in the foot twice and had to undergo surgery. "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she revealed in a statement posted to her Instagram. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets," she added.

TMZ now reports that the LAPD was not told that she was a victim of any incident. The spokesperson revealed that they haven't received any additional information, either. "At the time Megan Thee [Stallion] was with police she did not report that she was the victim of any crime. And the LAPD has not received any additional information at this time," the statement reads.

It was initially reported that Tory Lanez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle after police were tipped off about shots ringing off nearby. Police pulled the vehicle he and Megan were in where they discovered Megan with what was said to be foot injuries from shards of glass. From there, they discovered the firearm in the car.

At this point, police have no information regarding whether Tory Lanez pulled the trigger, nor do they have any evidence indicating that he did, but close associates of Megan Thee Stallion have insinuated otherwise. Her producer tweeted, "@torylanez count your fucking days," before deleting it. Meg's best friend also issued a statement to clarify rumors that she shot the rapper while seemingly suggesting that Tory had some sort of involvement. "I want to clear up the rumors that I shot Megan. I WASN'T the one with the gun and would never do something like that. However I was present."

We'll keep you posted on any updates.

