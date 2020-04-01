Megan Thee Stallion landed herself in hot water after she was accused by fans of liking several hateful comments left on her YouTube account about Cardi B. The Houston-bred talent has since denied ever double-tapping the comments, but the receipts have already been exposed.

"So I'm guessing y'all females leaving Cardi B in 2019," wrote one fan on Stalli's video, earning herself a like from the artist's official account. "She exceeded Cardi," said another comment that was liked by Meg.

Despite the evidence circulating across social media, Megan Thee Stallion is saying that she has nothing to do with the shade being thrown at Cardi B. In fact, she appears to be blaming her label.

"I did not like no damn stupid ass comment like this," says Megan. "I don’t even upload my own shit to my YouTube my label does. I DO NOT HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ANYBODY. I don’t like drama I do not bring other females down stop trying to start fake beef."

Despite her admission that she was not behind the snake-like activity on her YouTube account, some fans aren't quite buying her story.

Cardi B has not commented on the liked comments yet. Do you believe Megan when she says it wasn't her?