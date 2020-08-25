After there was an outcry from the public over celebrities remaining silent about the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting, more famous figures are stepping forward to share their opinions. Atlanta rapper Ca$htalk wrote on Instagram that because Megan is six-feet tall and Tory measures at five-feet two-inches, he questions what happened in the vehicle and why Tory reportedly shot Megan. "Y'all know females be tripping and sh*t!" he said. " All these cap ass rappers picking a side like little B*tches and sh*t."

Waka Flocka commented on the post with two "100" emojis, causing many to believe that he agreed with Ca$htalk. Megan also responded to the post by adding, "He didn't make it past the 9th grade I expect nothing less coming out of his mouth." Immediately, reports swiftly made the rounds through social media that Megan was speaking about Waka, so Tammy Rivera chimed in with a lengthy defense of her husband.

Laying all the drama to rest, Waka clarified his emojis and said that he was talking about the "Drolife" shirt Ca$htalk was wearing because he's part-owner of the brand. Megan jumped in, as well, to say that her comment wasn't directed toward Waka Flocka. It's all a bit of a mess but Tammy Rivera made it clear that the Malphurs don't have any beef with the Houston Hottie. Check out the exchanges below.