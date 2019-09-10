Like many others who have weighed in on Nicki Minaj's retirement news, Megan Thee Stallion doesn't believe that her "Hot Girl Summer" collaborator will be putting her pen away permanently. Nicki shocked her fans recently by announcing that she's taking a step back from her rap career and focusing on expanding her family with rumored husband Kenneth Petty, but Megan isn't buying that Nicki is out for good.

The Fever rapper chatted with radio host Ashlee while at JAM'N 94.5's Summer Jam concert recently and shared that she thinks Nicki is "just talking right now." Ashlee also wanted to know what Megan thought of their fans' reactions to the "Hot Girl Summer" video and the social media teasing toward Nicki's "struggle twerking."

Megan looked surprised at the news and said, "Friend, I don't be looking at the bad stuff." The host went on to say that she wouldn't mind having a backside like Nicki's but understands that anyone can look subpar standing next to Megan. The rapper chimes in and says, "Well, fortunately, she's an amazing lyricist so her twerking doesn't have nothing to do with her music."

Megan was praised by fans and fellow artists for keeping things professional and not entertaining the line of questioning. Check it out below.