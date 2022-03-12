This New Music Friday found itself with yet another pop-rap mashup from Megan Thee Stallion. This time, the Houston rapper teamed up with "Levitating" hitmaker Dua Lipa on their single "Sweetest Pie," and the track arrived with an interesting visual. Of course, Megan showed off her body-ody in barely-there fits, but other imagery caused some fans to fire off conspiracy theories involving devil worship or the Illuminati.

These sorts of rumors aren't uncommon, especially in rap, yet still, Megan stepped in to explain why she a Dua Lipa decided to tap into a darker side for their "Sweetest Pie" music video.

"I see that the #SweetestPie video scared some people or creeped them out a lil bit… lol MISSION ACCOMPLISHED [crying laughing emoji] how many times do I have to say i love horror films/ aesthetics," Megan tweeted. After receiving theories regarding the imagery, she returned to clarify.

"The symbolism of the video was how when men come for me I eat they ass up every time," she added. "And even when y’all go on y’all’s witch hunts attacking women for whatever reasons y’all make up we still rise from the ashes stronger than ever [black heart emoji]." Check out the tweets and the visual below.