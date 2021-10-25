Megan Thee Stallion is all about the hotties.

From her newfound role as Nike's "Hot Girl Coach" to her new, Popeyes "Hottie Sauce" to her dubbing Halloween, "Hottieween," Meg is always encouraging women around the world to find the hottie within them and let it free however makes them feel best.

And with Halloween less than a week away, Meg dipped into her horror movie bag and let her freak flag fly. In a couple of Instagram posts, the "Savage" rapper debuted her spookiest look yet, dressing as Pinhead from Hellraiser, but with some customary, Megan Thee Stallion flare.

Captioning her first post, "Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentleman I am pain #hottieween," Meg drops a quote from the 1996 movie and shows off her terrifyingly-realistic, all-leather Pinhead costume. And with a #hottieween reference, shes nods to her upcoming Hottieween Party, which she mentions again in her second post.

Along with a sultry video of Meg in what can only be described as dungeon, the 26-year-old made it clear how excited she is for this year's costume contest. "Y’all already know my hottieween party abt to bet LIT this year," she captioned the video. "I can’t wait to see everyone’s costume."

Finishing the caption with a smiling, purple devil emoji, Meg's two IG posts everybody know exactly what type of time she's on. Coming on the heels of her devilish announcement that she would be dropping a project full of freestyles and unreleased tracks from "Thee archives," on October 29, Meg is setting herself up for one hell of a Halloween run.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion's spooky IG posts from over the weekend and let us know what you think in the comments.