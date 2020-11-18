She has talked about the July shooting incident involving Tory Lanez on Instagram Live multiple times, in a New York Times op-ed, and most recently detailed her version of events with GQ magazine, but according to The Breakfast Club, they weren't allowed to touch on the topic. Angela Yee was delivering the show's Rumor Report when Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy were a little surprised to hear how detailed Megan was in sharing her story with the magazine. They stated that her team made it clear that all Tory questions were off-limits and the hosts didn't believe it was right that Black artists deny Black media outlets information that they give to "White publications."

"She told all that to GQ?" Charlamagne Tha God asked. "Meg was supposed to be here this week but she um...they had a long laundry list of things not to talk to her about and it was all Tory Lanez and that situation-related." DJ Envy interjected and added, "I think it's crazy because when she does White publications, she's able to talk and talk about everything that she wants to talk about but when she goes to the Black press and Black publications, there's a list that the label sends out that [says], 'Don't ask her about this, don't talk about this, don't talk about that."

Envy added, "But we the ones that support her and hold her down and play her music and talk about all the good things that she does and go through all that stuff." Charlamagne said that if GQ is going to name Megan "Rapper of the Year," they "should be focusing on her rap, right?"

Angela Yee chimed in and said that the article does cover Megan's career, but the excerpt pulled for Rumor Report was about Lanez. "Salute to Meg. Wish her the best on her debut album Good News," said Charlamagne. "But, you know, I just don't like when artists go to White publications and spill their guts but when they come to the Black media outlets they have a long list of things not to talk about."

Yee once again stepped in to add that often, it is labels, management, and handlers that send those lists to the media without the artist's knowledge. Charlamagne agreed and said he's "positive it's not her" but "it's wack for her representatives to do that." Check out the discussion below.