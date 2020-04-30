It's Megan Thee Stallion's remix and she'll cry if she wants to. On Wednesday (April 29), fans were given a treat when Megan Thee Stallion shared the remix to her hit song "Savage" that included a feature by none other than Beyoncé. Understandably, this collaboration has caused Megan to feel a range of emotions, many of which she's displayed over on Instagram Live.



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

The Houston-born and bred singers have shared a song that just may be the hit of the summer, and Megan still can't believe that Beyoncé decided to collaborate with her. "My mama was like, a really huge fan of Beyoncé," Megan said of her late mother while wiping away tears. "She used to make me watch a lot of Beyoncé's stuff." She recalled trying to play it cool when she met the Lemonade singer in person. "For Beyoncé to do a song with me? I've really only been out for like, two years," Megan Thee Stallion said. "Beyoncé?"

Megan had previously been vocal about one day being able to have her dream collaboration with Mrs. Knowles-Carter, but she never expected it to come so soon. Watch Megan cry—and turn up to "Savage (Remix)"—below.