She's recently shared her latest EP Suga with the world, and now Megan Thee Stallion is breaking down her lyrics. The Houston rapper recently sat down with Genius for their Verified series as she analyzed the bars to her hit song "B.I.T.C.H." The Suga track samples Tupac Shakur's classic song "Ratha Be Ya N*gga," and Megan Thee Stallion explained why she decided to borrow from the late rapper's hit.



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

"I super love Tupac. N.I.G.G.A. is like on my playlist, so, I'm just listening to it and I'm like, Hell nah. This would sound good if a girl really flipped it," she said. "I really like the way Tupac speaks. Like, his cadence. His flow. He's just very dominate. He just give big talk energy and I just feel like I do the same. When he talkin', he just really be talkin' that sh*t that I like. I feel like when my Hotties listenin' to me, that's how they feel."

Although her "B.I.T.C.H" lyrics make it sound as if Megan is the type of person to fight another woman over a man, the rapper said she's never done that in her life. She also mentioned that she has had men come into her life who have attempted to tell her how to act. Of course, the rapper didn't name names, but she said someone tried putting their foot down and telling her she couldn't twerk on her fans during her live show—and she wasn't having any of that. Check out Megan Thee Stallion chop it up with Genius for Verified below.