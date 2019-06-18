A number of artists have built their brands from the ground up over the course of the last year with Megan Thee Stallion possibly leading the fray. The rising female rapper has quickly become a favourite to many and we're all excited to see what she comes up with next. Her new project Fever was received well and she appears to be clicking with all the right industry types. When it comes to her money game, you better believe Hot Girl Meg is feeling more comfortable now than a few years ago. When one fan commented on her posts asking if she owns anything other than booty shorts and crop tops, Meg decided to get snarky in her response.

She may not have even needed to entertain the fan with an answer but Meg chose to get technical with her belongings, listing off the first few things that came to her mind. "My home, my money, currently working on owning my degree...anything else?" asked the rapper, naming a trio of things that she owns aside from booty shorts and crop tops. There is no question that much of Megan's brand blew up because of the way she's presented. When she gets on stage, she can be seen twerking to no end and on social media, she always comes through with some provocative pics. People will just need to learn to live with it because right now, Meg is thriving and she's about to become a huge star.

It's also worth noting that on the same picture, Meg's rumoured boyfriend Moneybagg Yo slid into the comments with a few heart emojis. Do you think they're an item?