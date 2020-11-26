Just when you think that this situation can't get any more strange, Kelsey Nicole surfaces with a diss track. The former best friend of Megan Thee Stallion has been taking hits from the public following the July shooting incident involving the Houston rapper and Tory Lanez. There has been much speculation as to what really went down that fateful night when Megan was injured, but each party involved has shared their version of the truth. Megan insists that Lanez shot her following an argument, while Tory claims that he wasn't responsible for Meg's injuries. The public has weighed in heavily for the last four months and after she was accused of being the shooter, Kelsey adamantly denied that she pulled the trigger.

At the stroke of midnight on Thursday (November 26), Kelsey Nicole decided to bring in the Thanksgiving holiday by sharing her diss track "Bussin Back." It's a response to Megan's Good News intro "Shots Fired" where the leader of the Hot Girls took aim at both Kelsey and Tory. Megan once again claimed that Tory shot her unprovoked and accused Kelsey of taking money from Lanez in order to keep quiet about what happened. On Kelsey's track, she stated that Megan was lying about the incident while she continued to deny that she shot her ex-friend.

Megan seemingly responded to the song both on Twitter and Instagram. On the former, she dropped a few crying laughing emojis while on the latter, she shared a video of herself with four of her friends as they sing along to her Good News track "What's New." Megan rapped on the song, "TÐµll a hater, 'F*ck you' (Ah) / They keep comin', tellin' me these b*tches mad, what's new?"

In the clip, Meg and her friends give the camera the middle finger and in the caption, the Stallion wrote, "GN from thee besties." Stream KelseyNicole's "Bussin Back" here and check out Megan's posts below.