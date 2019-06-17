Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion sat down for an interview with Bossip during Birthday Bash ATL 2019. The latest celebrity to do so was Yung Miami of City Girls who dished about pregnancy cravings, motherly advice from Cardi B and more, but this time, the Stallion was the one answering the questions. The Hip Hop artist discussed her recent environmentally-friendly initiatives which included a beach-clean up we previously reported on. Moreover, she also dished about her Houstonian roots and named Pimp C as her favorite rappers of all time. Prior to getting too deep into the interview, Wale dropped in and crashed the interview. They "drove the boat" and had a few shots before continuing on what turned out to be a hilarious and equally entertaining interview. Watch the rest below.

The latest news surrounding Megan Thee Stallion includes her unveiling the Cognac Queen beauty pageant aimed at her supporters currently attending colleges and universities. Other than that, Meg has been hanging out with a lot of celebrities lately and of the latter, we include singer Kehlaniwhom she was seen drinking and twerking with. Prior to that, Megan and Wiz Khalifa were also spotted kicking it which sprouted rumors that the duo "hooked up."

