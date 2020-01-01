Megan Thee Stallion has had quite the year, full of major ups and tragic downs. Though she sadly lost both her mother and grandmother in 2019, Meg has also achieved major success in her career, and from the looks of it, she celebrated all of her accomplishments this year with the best company by her side. Megan shared a post on Instagram on New Year's Day featuring two black-and-white photos of herself joined by the goddesses themselves, Queen Bey and Mini Bey.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy posed alongside the Hot Girl herself in the photo booth on NYE. Bey donned a festive paper hat, while Blue flashes a smile looking all grown up. Meg beams in both photos, throwing up a "rock on" sign in the first shot. The emoji in the caption references this hand gesture, as Meg tags Bey and wishes her a Happy 2020. The moment was likely a big deal for Meg, as she recently revealed that she watches video of her fellow Houston Hottie when she's feeling down about herself to boost her confidence and self-esteem. "If Beyoncé can get through it, I can get through it," she shared. Meg has also revealed that Beyoncé is definitely her dream collaborator. Hopefully they discussed this possibility during their New Year's celebrations, and that a collab is on the horizon!