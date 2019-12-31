Megan Thee Stallion declares her undying loyalty.
December 29th marked the birthday of UGK legend Pimp C, who passed away in 2007 at the age of 33. The tragic loss, which occurred after Pimp C overdosed on codeine and promethazine, continues to resonate throughout hip-hop to this day. Especially within the South, where Pimp remains hailed as a hero of legendary proportions. Case in point, one of Houston's biggest rising stars --Megan Thee Stallion-- previously cited Pimp C as one of her biggest musical influences.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Recently, the "Big Ole Freak" rapper took to Instagram to pledge her undying loyalty to the Underground King, sharing a bittersweet throwback picture of a swagged out Pimp. "Long live the pimp," she captions. "Happy birthday to my favorite rapper of all time." Not only is the opinion a respectable one, but Megan's homage serves an important dual purpose; given that some of her fans are likely younger, it's possible that Meg's post will open their eyes to a Texas legend.
Check out the image below, and be sure to show some love in the comments below. Had he lived, he would have turned forty-five. Respect to Megan for keeping his memory alive, and happy belated to the Trillest Pimp in the game.