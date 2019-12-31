December 29th marked the birthday of UGK legend Pimp C, who passed away in 2007 at the age of 33. The tragic loss, which occurred after Pimp C overdosed on codeine and promethazine, continues to resonate throughout hip-hop to this day. Especially within the South, where Pimp remains hailed as a hero of legendary proportions. Case in point, one of Houston's biggest rising stars --Megan Thee Stallion-- previously cited Pimp C as one of her biggest musical influences.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Recently, the "Big Ole Freak" rapper took to Instagram to pledge her undying loyalty to the Underground King, sharing a bittersweet throwback picture of a swagged out Pimp. "Long live the pimp," she captions. "Happy birthday to my favorite rapper of all time." Not only is the opinion a respectable one, but Megan's homage serves an important dual purpose; given that some of her fans are likely younger, it's possible that Meg's post will open their eyes to a Texas legend.

Check out the image below, and be sure to show some love in the comments below. Had he lived, he would have turned forty-five. Respect to Megan for keeping his memory alive, and happy belated to the Trillest Pimp in the game.