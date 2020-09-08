Immediately following her shooting incident involving Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion's security guard, Justin Edison, spoke out about how he wouldn't have allowed her to get hurt had he been on the scene. It was back in July when Megan was reportedly shot twice in her feet, resulting in surgery to retrieve the bullets. The rapper has since named her former friend and award-winning artist Tory Lanez as her shooter, causing a divide among fans and those in the music industry.



Over Labor Day Weekend, Megan Thee Stallion has been enjoying her time off with her nearest and dearest. The Houston rapper jumped on Instagram Live to allow her fans to share in her pool activities and in the clip, her security guard Justin stood right behind her. "Guess what motherf*ckas, I'm here, too," he angrily said to the camera. "So you think you with the bullsh*t? Best believe I'm with the bullsh*t, too."

Megan playfully called Justin a "psycho" and told her viewers that he let her know that he's not letting her go anywhere by herself again. Meanwhile, the case involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez is ongoing. At this time, Tory has yet to speak on the allegations made against him, but many artists have vowed not to work with him again.