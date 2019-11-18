Megan Thee Stallion is one of the biggest musical stars in the entire world. Each day, her fanbase grows exponentially, adding hotties into the fold and inching the Houston superstar toward the top of the game. She is still riding high from the success of Fever, her latest mixtape, and we're expecting the H-Town Hottie to come through with her debut studio album next year. Before then though, she's been hustling on surrounding ventures, establishing herself as a household name and popping up on magazine covers around the country. Her most recent appearance on the newsstands comes via i-D Magazine, who will be featuring her as a cover star in the coming week.

"Hottiesss I made the COVER OF @i_d MAGAZINE," wrote the excited rapper on social media, sharing a trio of photos from the shoot. The first image shows Megan in what has become her signature look: a bra and some booty shorts. She flaunts her famous curves in other additions, playfully bending down à la Coppertone on the actual cover shot.

Meg says that this could very well be her favorite interview to date. The full piece is already available online here. Take a look at the photos and be sure to grab yourself a copy when i-D hits stands on Monday next week.