Megan Thee Stallion posed for the best photo this past weekend and now she's dropped off a video that may be secured as the best clip shared to Instagram for the week. The "Big Ole Freak" rapper was feeling her self during a recent stroll in New York and decided to take a video of her hot fit and memorable moves.

In the video below, you can see Megan dressed head to toe in Balenciaga while her DaBaby featured single "Cash Shit" plays in the background. By no surprise, Megan bust down and shows off her beloved twerking moves forcing fans to go wild in the comment section. "YIIIP YIP YIP YIP YIP YIP YUPPPPPEROOOO😰😰," SZA commented, while another user added, "all I want for cripmas is ya knees sis."

Megan and DaBaby's "Cash Shit" tune recently hit Gold status after pulling in a generous amount of streams from fans worldwide. “I feel like I have to put on for my city, because we have so many legends and so many greats,” Megan told Rolling Stoneo f her career. “But I don’t feel like we ever really had a female rapper come from Houston or Texas and shut shit down. So that’s where I’m coming from with it.”