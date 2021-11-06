Since she first stepped into the mainstream arena years ago, Megan Thee Stallion has endured her fair share of taunting and trolling. The Houston rapper has helped usher in a new wave of twerk-themed Rap anthems, but with the fame comes the criticisms. Things only intensified after Megan alleged that Tory Lanez shot her in the foot in July 2020, and as the court date for that case approaches, Megan chatted with Glamour about the backlash she often faces.

“The bigger I get, the bigger my platform gets, I start realizing that I’m not the only woman that goes through what I go through, and it doesn’t matter what scale it’s on,” said the rapper.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

“Mine is just public because I’m a public figure. I want to bring things to light so other women don’t feel like they have to continue to be silent," Megan continued, adding that she believes much of that public criticism is something women experience more than men. “As soon as a woman starts speaking up for herself, there’s an immediate attack. People don’t like it when you are strong and you standing up for yourself. I stand on what I say."

"I’m very solid, and I’m very thorough. If I have to be the example, I will be.” Meanwhile, Megan continues to prepare for her graduation from Texas State University next month.

