There were several controversial moments in music this year, but not many topped the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP." The viral No. 1 hit single stormed the airwaves and social media apps, and often, the song's racy lyrics became topics of discussion. Politicians took to Twitter to pour over each lyric line by line as they accused Cardi and Megan of destroying traditional values and promoting salacious material. Meanwhile, "WAP" amassed success, but Megan Thee Stallion is still confused about why there was so much pushback from detractors.

"Some people just don’t know what to do when a woman is in control and taking ownership of her own body," the rapper recently told GQ. "I feel like for a long time men felt like they owned sex and now women are saying, 'Hey, this is for me. I want pleasure. This is how I want it or don’t want it,' it freaks men the hell out. It just comes from a place of fear and insecurity, like why would anyone be mad about my WAP? It belongs to me."

Meg also dropped off a bit of advice to the fellas about how they should spoil their partners this holiday season. She first noted that it's all about "love and respect," adding, " It’s not all about money. It’s about the thought you put into it. But if you’re stuck, y’all know everybody loves ice, so I don’t think anybody will be mad at jewelry."

[via]