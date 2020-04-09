Megan Thee Stallion is making the most of her time locked down on self-quarantine. All of us are in the same boat right now, dealing with this global health crisis day-by-day and praying that it ends soon. Right about now, a hug from the homies is sounding good. Maybe a music festival too, come to think of it.

Megan Thee Stallion was set to have a hot summer on the live show front, booking Rolling Loud, Bonnaroo, Broccoli City, and other high-profile shows. Unfortunately, it's looking like all of those will be postponed or canceled, but Meg is keeping her head high.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

As she works on new music, Megan Thee Stallion has been keeping her fans engaged with visual content that has them drooling for days. Her most recent photo upload shows her in a leopard print bodysuit, cut-out to show off her ass. With red-bottomed heels on her feet, Stalli nicknames herself the Quarantine Hottie, and I'm sure that most of y'all can agree on that title.

As we all learn how to handle this unprecedented time, the Houston-bred talent is doing her part in supporting her community. She has been sending money to her fans and to healthcare workers, also donating to a Houston nursing home.

Take a look at the picture below and let us know what you think of the Hot Girl's latest thirst trap.