The Houston Hottie has gotten even hotter while away on vacation, and we're all here for it. Megan Thee Stallion posted a set of photos on Saturday, indicating that she's taken a quick trip to some mysterious, tropical location. In the first photo, Meg decided to focus on her twerktastic asset, while she nearly spills out of her bikini top in the second photo. Both shots show off Meg's fit figure, which she recently revealed she's been working hard to maintain since gaining weight while on the road during her most recent tour.

"Vacay 👙" she captioned the post, though she doesn't specify exactly where it is she's jetted off to. Understandable, of course, since she's likely trying to get in a quick sunny escape after her jam-packed, incredibly successful year in 2019. Megan even capped off the decade with none other than her personal hero, Mrs. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and baby Bey, Blue Ivy. As if spending New Year's Eve with these two legends (yes, Blue is a certified legend by default) wasn't enough, now Meg gets to kick back and relax in the sand while we're all trying to catch up to her. If ever there was a doubt that Megan is Thee Hot Girl, this post solidified her status.