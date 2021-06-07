Hot Girl Summer isn't ruined, after all. When Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallionannounced that she was taking a hiatus from music and social media, it was not determined how long she would be inactive. However, after fully charging her bars, her mental health, her knees, and more, the ultra-popular rapper revealed that she's making her return this week, teasing the return of her alter ego Tina Snow.

Posting the cover art for her new single "Thot Sh*t" on Instagram and Twitter, Megan excited her fans with the announcement. The song will officially drop on Friday and it's set to save Hot Girl Summer. According to a press release, "'Thot Sh*t' "is a track that celebrates women unapologetically enjoying themselves, doing whatever they want, whenever they want, regardless of what the critics have to say."

This marks Megan's first solo release of the year. She continues to be a driving force among women in hip-hop, pushing the world forward as she impresses with her cool flows, her high-powered bars, and her strong knees.

Stay tuned for Megan Thee Stallion's return in a few days. The rapper announced a few months ago that she was taking a creative hiatus, charging up and enjoying her free time with boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. Are you looking forward to her return?