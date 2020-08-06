Megan Thee Stallion is putting everything behind her, using her time to announce major partnerships for the future.

Just one day after the release of her new story with Variety, where she says she and Beyoncé are "like family" and receives some major praise from Nicki Minaj, the Houston-bred rapper is announcing her latest brand partnership.

Posting a picture of herself all glammed up, Megan Thee Stallion revealed her new work with Revlon.

"HOTTIES YOU ARE LOOKING AT REVLON’S NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR," she wrote as her caption on Instagram. Megan is already a brand ambassador for Savage X Fenty. This is yet another accomplishment to add to her growing resume.

"We definitely have some hot thing’s coming soon for all my hotties and I’m so excited to for all of y’all to live bold with me #revlonxmeg @revlon," she continued.

While this isn't particularly big news for her male audience being that Revlon is a makeup brand, it might give the fellas an idea of what to cop come holiday season. Maybe your girl listens to Megan nonstop and would appreciate some new products. Or, maybe you're into gender-bending and you'll want to buy something for yourself. It's 2020 y'all. That's okay.

With so much drama happening in the last few weeks following her shooting, Megan is making the decision to just move forward, accepting that whatever happened happened and there's no changing that.

Do you think Megan and Revlon are a good fit?