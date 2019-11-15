Megan Thee Stallion & VickeeLo's "Ride Or Die" Video Has A Whole Lotta Twerking

The new video is for Megan Thee Stallion's song on the "Queen & Slim" soundtrack.

Bounce that ass and drop that ass and pop it like a shootout, indeed. In Megan Thee Stallion's new song with VickeeLo, the two female rappers do what they do best. Hot Girl Meg has been rising steadily throughout the year, becoming one of the most popular names in music and seriously proving that there's space for her at the top of the totem pole. The Houston sensation linked up with VickeeLo for the Queen & Slim soundtrack, releasing "Ride Or Die" earlier last month and now, the cut officially has a video attached to it.

Much like the lyrical content in the song, the visual aspect of "Ride Or Die" features a whole lot of twerking. On Fever, Young Tina Snow provided us with tons of booty-shaking anthems. This is yet another one, promising to set the clubs off right. Meg and VickeeLo aren't the only two women dropping it down to the ground in the clip. There are plenty of women showing off the goods, bouncing their behinds and ensuring that the twerk party never ends.

The Queen & Slim soundtrack has arrived and it's full of surprises. Watch the video above for "Ride Or Die" and let us know if you're messing with it.