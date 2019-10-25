Megan Thee Stallion & VickeeLo Share Bounce Track "Ride Or Die" From "Queen & Slim" Soundtrack

Lena Waithe's Queen & Slim is already a controversial film that has tongues wagging. The Bonnie & Clyde-style storyline stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as a cop-killing couple who travel throughout the United States running from authorities. The film is slated for a November release, and in anticipation of the movie, a new single from the soundtrack dropped Friday.

Although the film is being hailed as a thriller, Megan Thee Stallion and VickeeLo's "Ride Or Rie" is an uptempo jam heavily influenced by the New Orleans bounce scene. While that's VickeeLo's style of music, it's interesting to hear Megan's inclusion in the genre. "I’m really excited to be on the Queen & Slim soundtrack because this movie is going to do big things for the culture," Megna said. "This is the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde. Why would I have not wanted to be a part of this? This is amazing! ‘Ride or Die’ is lit!" Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Which b*tch you know goin' hard as me

I'm a ride or die and I don't need the keys

I'm finna bounce that ass and drop that ass and pop it like a shoot out

I pull them panties down

He smiling like they brought the food out