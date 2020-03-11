The old saying "write what you know" exists for a reason and both Tyga and Megan Thee Stallion are set to do exactly that with their new single "Freak." With both artists being connoisseurs of the X-Rated banger, their (un)holy union was all but inevitable -- the bigger surprise is that it took this long to come to fruition in the first place. Suffice it to say, the four horsemen of the asspocalypse have deemed it high time to unleash the Freakish beast upon the unsuspecting masses: Friday shall be the chosen day of reckoning.

Tyga took to his Instagram page to preview the upcoming single, curiously titled in a similar fashion to Meg's breakout hit "Big Ole Freak." It's unclear whether this one will be a direct sequel, a spiritual successor, a simply cover a similar subject. Either way, expect this one to come heavy on the smut, considering the dirty minds behind its creation.

Conversely, both Tyga and Meg are proven hitmakers on their own, and pairing them up seems like a logical recipe for summer success. Even during a time where global morale feels lower than ever, the simple recipe of an ass-centric anthem might be the remedy we never knew we needed. And who better to fill our dark souls with light than Megan Thee Stallion and Tyga? Let your freak flag fly.