Megan Thee Stallion & Sza Team Up On Fiery New Song "Freaky Girls"

Alexander Cole
November 21, 2020 09:25
Image via Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion and Sza are a dynamic duo on "Freaky Girls."


Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album on Friday, Good News, and fans are already enjoying the project quite a bit. The album is packed with dope songs and even features some lyrics that will certainly be seen as a diss to those who used to be close to her. Having said that, there are some obvious standouts on the project, including "Freaky Girls" which features the likes of Sza.

The song starts with a hook from Sza who is offering up some sexually explicit lyrics. Meg ultimately matches this energy as she gets into her braggadocios bag, all while delivering a steady flow that will be appreciated by music listeners.

Give this track a listen and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Long legs, he intimated, Amazon, I'm elevated
Lil' people make lil' people, stallions breed prize babies
Eat it up for a while, baby, buck on it, I'm wild, baby
I ain't scared, let's take it there, I knew you was a crybaby

