Another collaboration is on the horizon and fans have been chatting about it all day. It's known by now that partnering with Megan Thee Stallion can help produce a hit. She's topped the charts and gone viral with DaBaby, Cardi B, and Beyoncé, and now, she has a new release with Shenseea. Fans haven't heard much from Megan outside of her brand deals and commercials as of late, but as she chases the bag, her supporters have been begging for new music.

Shenseea has been making quite the name for herself and has been a voice that many are stopping to pay attention to. With nearly 5 million followers on Instagram alone, she's been a shining as a social media star.

She's received more than her fair share of co-signs from other hitmakers in the industry, and she shared on Tuesday (January 18) that she and Megan's new single, "Lick", arrives this week.

"Get ready!! We gonna go crazy this FRIDAY! @theestallion [fire] #shenyengz #hotties [tongue emoji][dragon emoji]," Shenseea wrote along with the album's sexy cover art. The image shows both ladies on all fours as they pose provocatively, and in the comments, it looks as if fans and friends are ready for this one.

Anitta, Taraji P. Henson, London On Da Track, Murda Beatz, Omeretta, Winnie Harlow, Steff London, and thousands of others stormed Shenseea's comment section to share their excitement. Check it out below and let us know if you'll be keeping an ear out for "Lick" this New Music Friday.