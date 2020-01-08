It was revealed last month that mega superstars Megan Thee Stallion and Normani would be collaborating for the lead single on the soundtrack for the DC Comics film, Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn. Of course, news of this powerhouse collab got fans of Megan and Normani, as well as Harley Quinn and the whole DC Cinematic Universe, super excited. Today, both Megan and Normani amped up the anticipation by announcing that the song, called "Diamonds," will be dropping very soon. They also revealed the cover art for the single.

Normani captioned her Instagram post, "I’m so hype for #birdsofprey to come out 🥰 finally got a chance to link with the trillest @theestallion hope y’all enjoy “DIAMONDS” coming soon 💎💎💎." Meg seconded these sentiments, writing on her post, "I can’t wait for #birdsofprey to come out ! 💎💎💎💎 “DIAMONDS” by thee hottie x @normani coming soon 🔥🔥🔥." The artwork shows Normani and Megan squatting back-to-back in graffitied, latex outfits, each of them pointing a different wooden weapon at the screen. Notably, the word "Motivation" has been spray-painted on one of Normani's thigh-high boots, which was the name of her first solo single last summer. Birds of Prey is set to hit theatres next month on February 7th.