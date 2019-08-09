For weeks, fans have been on edge about Megan Thee Stallion's next single. She initially previewed the song on her socials, teasing that it would be out at the beginning of August. However, just one day before it was scheduled to drop, the Hot Girl told her supporters that it would be pushed back another week. Everybody started to wonder why "Hot Girl Summer" had been delayed, speculating that Nicki Minaj might have felt compelled to record a verse for the joint. Well, it's finally arrived and all the fans were correct. It features both Nicki and Ty Dolla $ign and it describes what this whole "Hot Girl Summer" phenomenon is about.

Finally, the anthem for this "Hot Girl Summer" has arrived and you already know this track is about to go off in the club. With the weekend almost here, you can expect this song to be in rotation for all the baddies around the country. All three artists on the track brought their A-game and fans around the world have been reacting positively on social media, raving about the song. Stan Twitter is loving it and casual fans are also coming through with their opinions. While not everyone is feeling the joint -- it currently only holds a 52% approval rating with our users -- "Hot Girl Summer" will likely shoot up the charts next week to become one of Meg's most popular songs yet.

Hot Girl Meg continues her rise to the top. What do you think of the song?