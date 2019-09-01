Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo have been quickly becoming hip hop's hottest couple. They officially revealed that they were dating in July, at the peak of Megan's summer takeover and everyone's thirsting over her social media presence. Two rising artists forming a power couple only aids in accelerating their success (see Cardi B and Offset, circa 2017). But this is not to say that the love that Megan and Moneybagg Yo share is not genuine. Just look at the way they stare into each other's eyes in Moneybagg's most recent Instagram post.

In the photo, Megan - who was probably fresh off of finishing her homework - lays seductively splayed across a red-felt pool table in what appears to be a luxurious hotel room. Her ice blue hair glows under a chandelier and is accentuated by the neon lights that border the high-rise's windows. Overall, it's a magnificent shot - the kind that makes you long to be in their situation. The caption reads, "She Wit Wat3va I’m Wit", and Megan confirms this by commenting, "She da head liner ain’t no number 2." The top comment that pops up under the post is from none other than 50 Cent, who emphasizes how lethal Megan's look is, "All kinda good looking hoe’s Out here the pressure a break em."

Be on the lookout for a new steamy song from the couple, which was teased recently.