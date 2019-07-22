While Moneybagg Yo has been dropping off hints for a while surrounding his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, it was only until recently that the "Big Ole Freak" rapper made it official by sharing an image of her and her man to her Instagram feed. "He's a Hot Boy now," she captioned the photo.

The hot couple are now taking their public displays of affection to Twitter since the "Blac Money" rapper sent out a tweet letting his woman know that he misses her. Of course, Megan followed up with a reply letting Moneybagg know that the feeling is mutual.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Megan is the talk of the town this summer thanks to her hot girl ways and inspiring all her fans and more to tap into a hot girl mood as well. "Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth, being the life of the party etc," she previously wrote when describing what her motto means.

Acts like Jada Pinkett Smith have been welcomed to the hot girl club, while Miley Cyrus' application is seemingly still pending. Miley shared a video to Twitter that saw her twerking to Megan's music and while the haters came through claiming Miley couldn't dance, she just clapped back with a response of her own.

"Literally doesn't matter!" she wrote. "Dancing health benefits: improved condition of your heart and lungs. increased muscular strength, endurance and motor fitness. increased aerobic fitness. improved muscle tone and strength. stronger bones and reduced risk of osteoporosis. better coordination, agility and flexibility. YASS PLEASE."