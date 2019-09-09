As Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo become increasingly smitten with each other, we get more cute content on social media. The couple remained relatively low-profile at the start of their relationship, but it seems they can no longer keeps their feelings for one another private. Last week, they dropped their hottest photo yet on us, featuring Megan splayed across a pool table as she looks up into Moneybagg's eyes. Understandably, the pic went viral.

Today, the rapping love birds are trying to make us weak once again with another Instagram post. Perhaps they're stepping up their game after seeing recently-revealed couple, Kehlani and YG, cuddling on the Gram. This time, we got a brief video documenting their affection. Moneybagg Yo has his arms wrapped around purple-haired Megan's neck, swaying as the late Aaliyah's hit, "At Your Best (You Are Love)" plays in the background. Although Moneybagg manages to mumble a few of the words, his passion cannot match his boo's, who has the whole song down pat. Megan commented on this discrepancy in her caption: "Ima teach you the words to this song for your birthday 😂😂😂 that’s my gift to you 💁🏽 cool?"

Even when Hot Girl Meg's man isn't featured in her posts, she manages to stun us. On Saturday, she had followers ogling over a photo of her alongside fellow rapper, Doja Cat.