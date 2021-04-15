Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Durk Turn Up At The Strip Club In "Movie" Visual

Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Durk are here with their music video for "Movie."

Megan Thee Stallion's album Good News was a massive commercial success and it was yet another instance of Meg showing the world exactly what she can do on the mic. She's one of the most popular women rappers out there and with each new project, she shows some growth. One song that many fans gravitated towards was "Movie" which featured the likes of Lil Durk. At this point, Lil Durk is a cheat code of sorts when it comes to making a hit and this song is no exception.

Now, the music video for the track is finally here and as you can see above, the visual is all about the strip club. Meg's music has always been filled with sexually empowering lyrics and there is no lack of that here. Her lyrics fit the visual components perfectly, as she and Durk are surrounded by strippers, alcohol, and a whole lot of cash being thrown around. It's definitely a concept we have seen before although Meg and Durk do a great job bringing it all together.

Let us know what you think of the music video, in the comments below.