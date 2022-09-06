Megan Thee Stallion & Key Glock Pop Off In The "Ungrateful" Music Video: Watch

Thee Stallion worked with director Colin Tilley once again for her latest visual.

Hot Girl Summer may be almost over for another year, but that doesn't mean it's the end of Megan Thee Stallion season.

On August 12th, the 27-year-old shared her Traumazine album, complete with features from names like Future, Jhené Aiko, Rico Nasty, Sauce Walka, and Latto, just to name a few. Since the project hit DSPs, she's also shared a music video for "Her," directed by Colin Tilley, which she followed up today (September 6) with yet another visual.

This time around, Thee Stallion is bringing her collaboration with Key Glock, "Ungrateful," to life for the camera, kicking things off in the bedroom as she raps while rolling around in bed in her lingerie before getting dressed up in a glamorous gown to attend a funeral.

The nearly three-minute-long project sees the Houston Hottie donning plenty of stylish looks, from an all-white fit complete with a larger-than-life hat to protect her from the rain to a sultry black gown topped off with a long, dark veil to shade her face.

Other recent endeavours for Megan include her guest appearance on Disney+'s original series, She-Hulk, in which the rapper (playing herself) has a twerk off with the titular character.

Other recent endeavours for Megan include her guest appearance on Disney+'s original series, She-Hulk, in which the rapper (playing herself) has a twerk off with the titular character.