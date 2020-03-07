mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Megan Thee Stallion & Kehlani Have A Potential Hit On Their Hands With "Hit My Phone"

Noah C
March 07, 2020 12:16
1501 Certified Ent. LLC
1501 Certified Ent. LLC

Hit My Phone
Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Kehlani

Megan Thee Stallion and Kehlani provide a boat-driving anthem.


After a week filled with label drama and court dealings, Megan Thee Stallion emerged triumphant and dropped her debut album Suga. A dispute over her contract with 1501 Certified Entertainment led to label head Carl Crawford attempting to block her release, but a temporary restraining order allowed Meg to proceed as she wished. We now have the nine-track project, complete with the Kehlani feature and Neptunes production as previously teased. 

The Kehlani collab, "Hit My Phone", is the anthem to Meg's boat-driving escapades. "I be drinkin' out the bottle and I need a mouthful," she raps, calling to memory the countless videos of her pouring D'Usse down famous friends' gullets all summer. It's a song that extends forgiveness for whatever poor decisions you may have made when lonely and under the influence. Life goes on. The beat's funky bassline and drum-clap foundation might make the song the hardest slapper on the project and it's not hard to imagine yourself dancing to it in a club in the near future. Meg's partying Hot Girl energy is perfectly encapsulated in here. 

Quotable Lyrics

Posted, toasted, hangin' at the back
Made money all year, make a toast with the yak
Window to the wall, throw it back, throw it back
And if I leave with him, he gon' eat it for a fact

Megan Thee Stallion
