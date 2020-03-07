Megan Thee Stallion & Kehlani Have A Potential Hit On Their Hands With "Hit My Phone"

After a week filled with label drama and court dealings, Megan Thee Stallion emerged triumphant and dropped her debut album Suga. A dispute over her contract with 1501 Certified Entertainment led to label head Carl Crawford attempting to block her release, but a temporary restraining order allowed Meg to proceed as she wished. We now have the nine-track project, complete with the Kehlani feature and Neptunes production as previously teased.

The Kehlani collab, "Hit My Phone", is the anthem to Meg's boat-driving escapades. "I be drinkin' out the bottle and I need a mouthful," she raps, calling to memory the countless videos of her pouring D'Usse down famous friends' gullets all summer. It's a song that extends forgiveness for whatever poor decisions you may have made when lonely and under the influence. Life goes on. The beat's funky bassline and drum-clap foundation might make the song the hardest slapper on the project and it's not hard to imagine yourself dancing to it in a club in the near future. Meg's partying Hot Girl energy is perfectly encapsulated in here.

Quotable Lyrics

Posted, toasted, hangin' at the back

Made money all year, make a toast with the yak

Window to the wall, throw it back, throw it back

And if I leave with him, he gon' eat it for a fact