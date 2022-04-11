Megan Thee Stallion and JT are having too much fun. On Sunday night, the two female rap stars let their Instagram followers join in on their girl's night, during which they sang along to some of their favourite tracks.

In a brief clip that made its way onto @theneighborhoodtalk, the City Girl films as Thee Stallion sits behind her, beautifully glammed up while spitting along to UGK and OutKast's 2007 hit, "Int'l Players Anthem (I Choose You)."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"My bitch a choosy lover, never f*ck without a rubber / Never in the sheets, like it on top of the cover / Money on the dresser, drive a Kompressor / Top-notch hoes get the most, not the lesser / Trash like to fuck with forty dollars in the club / F*ckin' up the game, bitch, it gets no love," the H-Town Hottie raps alongside Pimp C's vocal track.

As Megan gets her bars off, JT nods along, showing off her oversized black sunglasses and fresh baby blue manicure for fans as she hypes up her gal pal.





"They both look tf goodt," one user wrote of the recording artists in the comment section. "The way JT bobbing her head is sending me," another person said, cracking up at her obvious passion.

Earlier this month, our resident Hot Girl showed off her booty while twerking it in a pair of Fashion Nova jeans – check that out here, and let us know what you think of her take on "Int'l Players Anthem" below.