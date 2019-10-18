Megan Thee Stallion thinks Iggy Azalea's fans are trying to make them beef online. Iggy's fans, aka the Azaleans, came after Thee Stallion, because she didn't collab with Iggy Azalea, or go on tour with her before she blew up. Apparently, the Aussie-born rapper was a HotGirl Meg supporter before her come-up. Meg reminded everyone that she was excited about the tour, but it just never happened.

Iggy Azalea apparently sent the tracks ''Freak of the weak'' and ''Hoemita'' from her recent project In My Defense and asked Tina Snow to feature in the song. She received no response from the rapper. Snow clarified that she had never received any song although Azalea had her personal email and number. She made sure to end the sentence with ''love Iggy tho'' to remind the fans that it's all love between these artists. Azalea noticed the tweet and reminded Tina Snow that she asked to collaborate with her through FaceTime when she was filming Big Ole Freak. She also claimed to have sent the songs to her manager, who turned down the request.

Megan Thee Stallion settled the misunderstanding and stated that she had never received the songs. It's possible that Megan Thee Stallion's manager advised her not collaborate with Iggy, but who knows. That's one less fight for Iggy. She's been beefing with people online, including Wendy Williams, Lizzo and T.I. who just recently called working with her ''the tarnish of his legacy.'' On the other hand, it looks like Megan's on everyone's radar, and for all the right reasons, as Da Baby calls her out to the studio for a collab.